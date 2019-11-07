Ural Airlines S20 Amsterdam service changes

Ural Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to increase Moscow Zhukovsky – Amsterdam service. From 29MAR20, the airline will double frequency from 2 to 4 weekly. Operational aircraft will also switch from 2-class A320 to Mono-class A321.



U6743 ZIA1120 – 1350AMS 321 x146

U6744 AMS1450 – 1910ZIA 321 x146



Reservation for summer 2020 season is available in the GDS.