TUIfly Netherlands adds Finland service in W19

TUIfly Netherlands in winter 2019/20 season is adding service to Finland, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Planned operation includes the following.
Amsterdam – Kittila eff 15DEC19 1 weekly
Amsterdam – Kittila – Ivalo – Amsterdam eff 22DEC19 1 weekly
Amsterdam – Kittila – Kuusamo – Amsterdam eff 22DEC19 1 weekly (2 weekly 23JAN20 – 05MAR20)
Amsterdam – Kittila – Rovaniemi – Amsterdam 21DEC19 – 14MAR20 1 weekly
