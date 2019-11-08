TUIfly Nordic from late-December 2019 plans to offer Norrkoping – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas route, on board Boeing 767 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route twice weekly, effective from 24OCT19.
BLX561 NRK0800 – 1245LPA 76W 4
BLX671 NRK0810 – 1255LPA 76W 5
BLX562 LPA1415 – 2055NRK 76W 4
BLX672 LPA1440 – 2120NRK 76W 5
TUIfly Nordic adds Norrkoping – Gran Canaria service from Dec 2019
