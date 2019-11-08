TUIfly Nordic last month added new route to Egypt, which saw the inaugural of Gothenburg – Hurghada nonstop service. From 15OCT19, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route once weekly on Tuesdays.
BLX503 GOT0730 – 1340HRG 73H 2
BLX504 HRG1450 – 1925GOT 73H 2
TUIfly Nordic adds Gothenburg – Hurghada service in 4Q19
