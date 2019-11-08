Air New Zealand Nov 2020 North America service changes

Air New Zealand last week extended schedule listing into Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. Previously announced by the airline, NZ will be ending service to London Heathrow, where it currently operates Auckland – Los Angeles – London Heathrow. Last flight out of London in on 24OCT20, ending the airline’s operation since August 1982.



At the launch of Northern winter season, the Star Alliance carrier plans to modify service to Los Angeles, which sees Auckland – Los Angeles sector reduced from 14 to 13 weekly. Existing NZ002/001 service will be re-numbered as NZ004/003, with earlier departure time scheduled from Auckland. Houston for the month of November 2020 will move to 777-300ER, instead of 777-200ER/-300ER, while planned Newark service will commence on 29OCT20 with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.



All schedules listed below effective from 01NOV20.



Auckland – Houston

NZ028 AKL1935 – 1410IAH 77W x14

NZ029 IAH1955 – 0555+2AKL 77W x14



Auckland – Los Angeles

NZ004 AKL1600 – 0705LAX 772 x467

NZ004 AKL1600 – 0805LAX 77W 46

NZ006 AKL1930 – 1035LAX 77W D



NZ003 LAX1905 – 0500+2AKL 772 x467

NZ003 LAX1905 – 0500+2AKL 77W 46

NZ005 LAX2050 – 0645+2AKL 77W D



Variations to operational aircraft likely to change as current schedule is listed until 03DEC20 inclusive in the OAG. The airline also operates 1 weekly Auckland – Rarotonga – Los Angeles service with 777-200ER.



Auckland – Newark

NZ002 AKL1955 – 1735EWR 789 146

NZ001 EWR1905 – 0645+2AKL 789 146



Reservation for Newark to open by late-November or early-December 2019. For the moment there are no significant changes for service to Chicago, Honolulu, San Francisco and Vancouver.