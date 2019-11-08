Qatar Airways / IndiGo begins codeshare partnership from Dec 2019

Qatar Airways from December 2019 is launching codeshare partnership with IndiGo, initially covering the latter’s service between Doha and India. Planned codeshare routes from 18DEC19 as follows.
QATAR operated by IndiGo
Doha – Delhi
Doha – Hyderabad
Doha – Mumbai
