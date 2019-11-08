Singapore Airlines in the second-half of this week extended schedule listing into Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20. Based on preliminary listing, the airline is adjusting service to Brunei. From 25OCT20, existing 3 of 5 weekly Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan service operated by Silk Air, will switch from Airbus A320 to Boeing 737-800. Further changes remain likely.
SQ182 SIN0840 – 1050BWN 738 47
SQ182 SIN0840 – 1050BWN 773 15
SQ182 SIN1350 – 1600BWN 738 3
SQ182 BWN1155 – 1405SIN 738 47
SQ181 BWN1155 – 1405SIN 773 15
SQ181 BWN1705 – 1915SIN 738 3
Singapore Airlines W20 Brunei preliminary aircraft changes
