Singapore Airlines W20 Brunei preliminary aircraft changes

Singapore Airlines in the second-half of this week extended schedule listing into Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective 25OCT20. Based on preliminary listing, the airline is adjusting service to Brunei. From 25OCT20, existing 3 of 5 weekly Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan service operated by Silk Air, will switch from Airbus A320 to Boeing 737-800. Further changes remain likely.



SQ182 SIN0840 – 1050BWN 738 47

SQ182 SIN0840 – 1050BWN 773 15

SQ182 SIN1350 – 1600BWN 738 3



SQ182 BWN1155 – 1405SIN 738 47

SQ181 BWN1155 – 1405SIN 773 15

SQ181 BWN1705 – 1915SIN 738 3