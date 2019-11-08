Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines has moved forward Singapore – Dili operation, in cooperation with Air Timor. First flight by Druk Air Airbus A319 aircraft commenced on 31OCT19, operating twice weekly.
KB900 SIN0330 – 0815DIL 319 47
KB901 DIL0915 – 1155SIN 319 47
Druk Air begins East Timor service with Air Timor in NW19
