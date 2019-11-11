Delta in winter 2019/20 season plans to expand Atlanta – Palm Springs service, based on comparison with winter 2018/19 season. Seasonal service will be operated by Boeing 737-800 from 21DEC19, switching to Boeing 757-200 from 07JAN20. Operational frequency will be 4 weekly, compared to 1 weekly in W18.
DL2663 ATL0940 – 1121PSP 757 x135
DL2663 PSP1220 – 1920ATL 757 x135
Delta expands Atlanta – Palm Springs service in W19
