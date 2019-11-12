Ukraine International Airlines later this month is adjusting operational aircraft for Kyiv Borispil – Toronto route, currently operated by Boeing 767. From 20NOV19, this route will be operated by Boeing 777-200ER, 3 times weekly.
PS241 KBP1155 – 1500YYZ 777 136
PS242 YYZ2315 – 1515+1KBP 777 136
Day 1 operates from 03DEC19.
Ukraine International W19 Toronto aircraft changes
