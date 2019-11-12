Asiana Airlines from December 2019 plans to offer new route to Vietnam, as the airline schedules Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang route. From 16DEC19, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route on daily basis.
OZ773 ICN1825 – 2220CXR 320 7
OZ773 ICN1845 – 2200CXR 320 46
OZ773 ICN1955 – 2330CXR 320 125
OZ773 ICN2005 – 2330CXR 320 3
OZ774 CXR0030 – 0645ICN 320 x26
OZ774 CXR0030 – 0720ICN 320 26
Asiana Airlines adds Cam Ranh/Nha Trang service from Dec 2019
