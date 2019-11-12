Italian carrier Neos from late-December 2019 plans to operate Rome – La Romana service, operating on nonstop basis in both directions. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate this route once a week, starting 21DEC19.
NO650 FCO1430 – 1940LRM 787 6
NO651 LRM1950 – 1000+1FCO 787 6
Neos adds Rome – La Romana service from late-Dec 2019
Posted
