Turkish Airlines resumes Newark service from May 2020

Turkish Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to expand service to New York area, as the airline resumes Istanbul – Newark route. From 25MAY20, Airbus A330-300 aircraft to operate this route once daily.
TK029 IST1835 – 2230EWR 333 D
TK030 EWR0025 – 1710IST 333 D
The Star Alliance carrier launched Istanbul – Brussels – Newark and Istanbul – Newark service twice weekly each from October 1992, switching to Istanbul – Newark nonstop only by August 1993, and operated until October 1994.
