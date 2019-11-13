KLM files expanded Virgin Atlantic intra-European codeshares in 4Q19

Virgin Atlantic in the near future plans to expand codeshare partnership with KLM, covering additional intra-European routes. There is no firm date on when these routes will be available for booking, but VS-coded flight numbers has been filed in KLM’s Flight Information listing in the OAG, since October 2019 that would be "in effect immediately".



Virgin Atlantic operated by KLM

Amsterdam – Aalborg

Amsterdam – Alicante

Amsterdam – Athens

Amsterdam – Bordeaux

Amsterdam – Dublin

Amsterdam – Lyon

Amsterdam – Malaga

Amsterdam – Nice

Amsterdam – Paris CDG

Amsterdam – Stockholm Arlanda

Amsterdam – Toulouse