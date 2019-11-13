Virgin Atlantic in the near future plans to expand codeshare partnership with KLM, covering additional intra-European routes. There is no firm date on when these routes will be available for booking, but VS-coded flight numbers has been filed in KLM’s Flight Information listing in the OAG, since October 2019 that would be "in effect immediately".
Virgin Atlantic operated by KLM
Amsterdam – Aalborg
Amsterdam – Alicante
Amsterdam – Athens
Amsterdam – Bordeaux
Amsterdam – Dublin
Amsterdam – Lyon
Amsterdam – Malaga
Amsterdam – Nice
Amsterdam – Paris CDG
Amsterdam – Stockholm Arlanda
Amsterdam – Toulouse
KLM files expanded Virgin Atlantic intra-European codeshares in 4Q19
