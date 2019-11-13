Swiss 1H20 Eastern Europe Network changes

Swiss International Air Lines in the last few weeks filed service changes for Eastern Europe, as the airline discontinues 3 routes in the first half of 2020.

Zurich – Nis Last flight scheduled on 12JAN20
Zurich – Sarajevo Seasonal service not returning in S20, previously filed 3 weekly
Zurich – Zagreb Seasonal service not returning in S20, previously filed 3 weekly