Air Canada adds A330 Toronto – San Francisco service in W19

Air Canada during selected period in winter 2019/20 season plans Airbus A330-300 aircraft on Toronto – San Francisco route. The 285-seater A330 already entered service on 01NOV19, operating on daily basis until 30NOV19. The Star alliance carrier also plans to operate the 285-seater aircraft from 08JAN20 to 14FEB20.



A330-operating schedule as follows.



AC739 YYZ1915 – 2203SFO 333 D

AC754 SFO2320 – 0710+1YYZ 333 D



In the first quarter of 2020, A330-300 operates 6 weekly as Day x1.