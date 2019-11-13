TAP Air Portugal NS20 Brasil service changes as of 12NOV19

TAP Air Portugal this week filed service changes for Brasil, in Northern summer 2020 season. Latest adjustment as of 12NOV19 as follows.



Lisbon – Belem eff 29MAR20 A321neo LR continues operating, replacing A330-200. Increase from 2-3 weekly to 5 weekly

Lisbon – Recife eff 02APR20 3 weekly TP013/014 operated by A321neo LR, replacing A330-200/-900neo. TP011/012 continues to be operated by A330



The airline's Lisbon – Natal service continues to list A330-200 operating 3 weekly from 29MAR20 for the moment. In Northern winter 2019 season, this route is operated by A321neo LR.