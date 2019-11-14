Iberia resumes Washington service from May 2020

Iberia on Wednesday (13NOV19) opened reservation for Madrid – Washington Dulles service, where the airline plans to resume service on 01MAY20. Airbus A330 will initially operate this route 4 times weekly, increasing to 5 weekly from 06JUL20.



The oneWorld carrier last operated this route on regular basis until August 2010.



IB6131 MAD1550 – 1840IAD 330 x246

IB6132 IAD2035 – 1015+1MAD 330 x246



Day 2 operates from 06JUL20.



Separately, the airline will introduce Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft on Madrid – Los Angeles route, from 29MAR20, replacing A330.