American Airlines during summer 2020 season plans to add Boeing 777-200ER aircraft on Boston – Miami service, scheduled to operate on 1 of 7 daily flights. The 777 will operate from 30MAR20 as AA029/1170.
AA029 BOS1525 – 1855MIA 772 D
AA1170 MIA1345 – 1705BOS 772 D
American adds Boeing 777 Boston – Miami service in S20
