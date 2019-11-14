Hawaiian Airlines in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans operational aircraft changes for Kahului – Seattle market, currently operated by Airbus A330-200. From 01AUG20 to 07SEP20, this route will be operated by Airbus A321neo LR on daily basis.
HA030 OGG1245 – 2110SEA 321 D
HA029 SEA0900 – 1205OGG 321 D
Hawaiian Airlines 3Q20 Kahului – Seattle aircraft changes
