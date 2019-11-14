Vietnam Airlines W19 Moscow aircraft changes

Vietnam Airlines since the launch of winter 2019/20 season has started Airbus A350-900XWB service on Hanoi – Moscow Sheremetyevo route, replacing Boeing 787-9. The A350 service commenced on 27OCT19, operating twice weekly, increasing to three from 05DEC19.
VN063 HAN0055 – 0655SVO 359 246
VN062 SVO1640 – 0600+1HAN 359 246
Day 4 operates from 05DEC19.
