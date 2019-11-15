American Airlines during winter 2019/20 season is adding Boeing 767 service on selected Caribbean routes from Philadelphia, including the following.
Philadelphia – Montego Bay 13FEB20 – 06APR20 1 of 2 daily operated by 767-300ER
Philadelphia – Punta Cana 21NOV19 – 06JAN20 1 of 2 daily operated by 767-300ER
American adds new Boeing 767 Philadelphia – Caribbean routes in W19
