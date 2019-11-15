American Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to add Boeing 757 aircraft on additional domestic routes from Charlotte and Philadelphia, reflected in recent schedule updates. Planned addition as follows.
Charlotte – Boston 08JAN20 – 12FEB20 1 daily
Charlotte – Dallas/Ft. Worth 18DEC19 – 06JAN20 6 weekly
Philadelphia – Orlando 03NOV19 – 17DEC19 1 daily
Philadelphia – Vail/Eagle 21DEC19 – 04APR20 1 weekly (Except 11JAN20 – 08FEB20)
American expands Boeing 757 network from Charlotte / Philadelphia in W19
