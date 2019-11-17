Garuda Indonesia 4Q19 Hong Kong service changes

Garuda Indonesia in the 4th quarter of 2019 adjusts service to Hong Kong, which sees the airline’s overall service reduced from 21 to 4 weekly up to mid-December 2019. Planned changes as follow.



Denpasar – Hong Kong 27OCT19 – 14DEC19 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

GA856 DPS0945 – 1445HKG 738 36

GA857 HKG1545 – 2045DPS 738 36



Based on current inventory, the airline is showing 5 of 7 weekly flights available for reservation on/after 07JAN20.



Jakarta – Hong Kong 31OCT19 – 13DEC19 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly

GA876 CGK2340 – 0545+1HKG 738 47

GA873 HKG0900 – 1300CGK 738 15



Based on current inventory, the airline is showing 8 of 14 weekly flights available for reservation on/after 01JAN20.