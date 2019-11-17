Thai Airways International 4Q19 Hong Kong frequency changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Thai Airways International since the launch of 2019/20 season filed changes on Bangkok – Hong Kong route, which sees service reduction from 5 to 4 daily, from 29OCT19 to 17JAN20 (except selected dates). 

TG600 BKK0800 – 1145HKG 777 D
TG638 BKK1400 – 1745HKG 330 D
TG606 BKK1550 – 1945HKG 777 D
TG602 BKK1840 – 2205HKG 330 D

TG603 HKG0750 – 0935BKK 330 D
TG601 HKG1245 – 1425BKK 777 D
TG639 HKG1855 – 2040BKK 330 D
TG607 HKG2045 – 2240BKK 777 D

Thai Smile continues to operate this route once a day, with Airbus A320 aircraft.

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.