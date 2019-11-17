Thai Airways International 4Q19 Hong Kong frequency changes

Thai Airways International since the launch of 2019/20 season filed changes on Bangkok – Hong Kong route, which sees service reduction from 5 to 4 daily, from 29OCT19 to 17JAN20 (except selected dates).



TG600 BKK0800 – 1145HKG 777 D

TG638 BKK1400 – 1745HKG 330 D

TG606 BKK1550 – 1945HKG 777 D

TG602 BKK1840 – 2205HKG 330 D



TG603 HKG0750 – 0935BKK 330 D

TG601 HKG1245 – 1425BKK 777 D

TG639 HKG1855 – 2040BKK 330 D

TG607 HKG2045 – 2240BKK 777 D



Thai Smile continues to operate this route once a day, with Airbus A320 aircraft.