Philippine Airlines 4Q19 Hong Kong service changes

Philippine Airlines in the 4th quarter of 2019 is adjusting operational frequencies for Manila – Hong Kong route. From 03NOV19 to 15DEC19, the airline schedules 4 daily flights, instead of 5.
PR300 MNL0740 – 1015HKG EQV D
PR318 MNL1000 – 1220HKG 321 D
PR306 MNL1515 – 1740HKG EQV D
PR310 MNL1900 – 2135HKG 321 D
PR301 HKG1130 – 1345MNL EQV D
PR319 HKG1320 – 1530MNL 321 D
PR307 HKG1850 – 2110MNL EQV D
PR311 HKG2255 – 0105+1MNL 321 D
