Jeju Air / Jin Air 4Q19 Hong Kong service changes

Korean carriers Jeju Air and Jin Air in the 4th quarter of 2019 is adjusting Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong service, based on schedule and inventory listing.

Jeju Air

The airline since 03NOV19 already reduced service from 03NOV19 to 16NOV19, and this will further reduce to 7 weekly from 17NOV19 to 17DEC19. The following schedule is effective 01DEC19.



7C2101 ICN0955 – 1255HKG 737 D

7C2102 HKG1355 – 1825ICN 737 D

Jin Air

The airline already cancelled Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong route since 01NOV19, although the airline operated service on 08NOV19 and 16NOV19. General schedule listing shows service to resume on 24NOV19, however reservation on/after this date is not available. Previously filed schedule from 24NOV19 as follows.



LJ113 ICN0915 – 1220HKG 738 D

LJ114 HKG1330 – 1805ICN 738 D