Eurowings from May 2020 plans to introduce new Portuguese link, as the airline opened reservation for Cologne – Porto Santo route. From 09MAY20, Airbus A319 aircraft will operate this route on Saturdays.
EW5676 CGN0600 – 0905PXO 319 6
EW5677 PXO0950 – 1445CGN 319 6
Eurowings adds Cologne – Porto Santo service from May 2020
