Air France S20 Bangkok aircraft changes

Air France on Monday (18NOV19) completed schedule changes for Paris CDG – Bangkok route for summer 2020 season. Reflecting the airline’s recent announcement, Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft will operate this route from 30MAR20, replacing Boeing 787-9 aircraft. (AF last Friday was displaying 3 weekly each 787-9 and A350 service in S20)



Accompanied by the aircraft change, the airline also adjusts operational days from the same date.



AF166 CDG1630 – 0845+1BKK 359 136

AF165 BKK1045 – 1810CDG 359 247