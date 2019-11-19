Gulf Air in the first quarter of 2020 plans to resume Bahrain – Erbil service, where the airline last operated until January 2013. From 02FEB20, the airline plans to operate this route 3 times weekly, with Airbus A320 aircraft.
GF233 BAH0945 – 1200EBL 320 2
GF233 BAH1415 – 1630EBL 320 47
GF232 EBL1245 – 1455BAH 320 2
GF232 EBL1715 – 1925BAH 320 47
Gulf Air Resumes Erbil service in 1Q20
