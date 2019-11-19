EVA Air Chicago service increase in S20

EVA Air in this week’s schedule update once again increases Taipei Taoyuan – Chicago O’Hare service, since late-2017. The Star Alliance member from 16MAY20 will increase overall service from 5 to 7 weekly, on board Boeing 777-300ER. EVA last operated this route on daily basis during summer season in 2017, and winter season in December 2017 only.



BR056 TPE2000 – 2100ORD 77W D

BR055 ORD0030 – 0435+1TPE 77W D



For the month of September 2020, service operates 6 weekly (Day x1 from TPE, Day x2 from ORD).