EVA Air Chicago service increase in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

EVA Air in this week’s schedule update once again increases Taipei Taoyuan – Chicago O’Hare service, since late-2017. The Star Alliance member from 16MAY20 will increase overall service from 5 to 7 weekly, on board Boeing 777-300ER. EVA last operated this route on daily basis during summer season in 2017, and winter season in December 2017 only.

BR056 TPE2000 – 2100ORD 77W D
BR055 ORD0030 – 0435+1TPE 77W D

For the month of September 2020, service operates 6 weekly (Day x1 from TPE, Day x2 from ORD).

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.