Air Europa in summer 2020 season plans to expand service to Morocco, as it introduces new seasonal service from Malaga and Palma Mallorca.
Malaga – Casablanca 23JUN20 – 06SEP20 2 weekly 737-800
UX1121 AGP0115 – 0125CMN 73H 27
UX1120 CMN0240 – 0450AGP 73H 27
Malaga – Marrakech 26JUN20 – 07SEP20 2 weekly 737-800
UX1437 AGP0115 – 0140RAK 73H 15
UX1438 RAK0230 – 0450AGP 73H 15
Palma Mallorca – Casablanca 27JUN20 – 05SEP20 1 weekly 737-800
UX1123 PMI0045 – 0155CMN 73H 6
UX1122 CMN0245 – 0540PMI 73H 6
Palma Mallorca – Marrakech 28JUN20 – 06SEP20 1 weekly 737-800
UX1431 PMI0045 – 0205RAK 73H 7
UX1432 RAK0255 – 0605PMI 73H 7
Palma Mallorca – Nador 26JUN20 – 04SEP20 1 weekly 737-800
UX1127 PMI0100 – 0130NDR 73H 5
UX1126 NDR0245 – 0510PMI 73H 5
Air Europa expands Morocco service in S20
