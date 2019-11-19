Cebu Pacific in the first quarter of 2020 plans to offer Davao – Tagbilaran service, as it temporary replaces existing service operated by cebgo. From 01FEB20 to 28MAR20, Cebu Pacific’s Airbus A320 replace cebgo ATR72 aircraft, operating 4 times weekly.
5J2738 DVO1410 – 1520TAG 320 x135
5J2739 TAG1550 – 1705DVO 320 x135
Cebu Pacific replaces cebgo Davao – Tagbilaran service in 1Q20
Posted
Cebu Pacific in the first quarter of 2020 plans to offer Davao – Tagbilaran service, as it temporary replaces existing service operated by cebgo. From 01FEB20 to 28MAR20, Cebu Pacific’s Airbus A320 replace cebgo ATR72 aircraft, operating 4 times weekly.