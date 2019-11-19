EGYPTAIR in the 4th quarter of 2019 further expands Airbus A220-300 service to Europe, as the airline operated A220 to Istanbul and Vienna. Planned operation as follows.
Cairo – Istanbul eff 24OCT19 MS735/736 1 daily
Cairo – Vienna eff 12NOV19 MS797/798 5 weekly
Above service currently displays 737-800 operation from 29MAR20.
EGYPTAIR expands A220 European network in 4Q19
Posted
EGYPTAIR in the 4th quarter of 2019 further expands Airbus A220-300 service to Europe, as the airline operated A220 to Istanbul and Vienna. Planned operation as follows.