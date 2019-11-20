JetBlue expands New York – Costa Rica service in S20

JetBlue in summer 2020 season plans to increase service between New York and Costa Rica, subject to Government Approval. Service for both Liberia and San Jose will increase to 7 weekly, from 4 and 3 weekly, respectively.



New York JFK – Liberia eff 12JUN20 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly

B61691 JFK0811 – 1125LIR 320 D

B61692 LIR1225 – 1935JFK 320 D



New York JFK – San Jose Costa Rica eff 22JUN20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly

B61793 JFK1935 – 2257SJO 320 D

B61794 SJO2357 – 0704+1JFK 320 D