FastJet Zimbabwe adds Bulawayo – Johannesburg route in Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

FastJet Zimbabwe from December 2019 introduces new route to South Africa, which sees the launch of Bulawayo – Johannesburg route. First flight is scheduled on 05DEC19, operating 2 daily flights on weekdays, 1 on Sundays, with Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

FN8661 BUQ0640 – 0800JNB ER4 x67
FN8663 BUQ1810 – 1930JNB ER4 x6

FN8662 JNB0830 – 0950BUQ ER4 x67
FN8664 JNB2110 – 2230BUQ ER4 x6

