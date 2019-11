Finnair S20 Japan service expansion

Finnair yesterday (19NOV19) announced further service expansion to Japan for summer 2020 season, including flights for Osaka and Sapporo.



Helsinki – Osaka Kansai eff 29MAR20 Increase from 7 to 12 weekly

AY067 HEL0045 – 1625KIX 333 x14

AY077 HEL1720 – 0855+1KIX 359 D



AY068 KIX0125 – 0540HEL 333 x25

AY078 KIX1045 – 1440HEL 359 D



Helsinki – Sapporo New Chitose eff 29MAR20 Service converts from winter seasonal to year-round, A330-300 operates 2 weekly in summer season

AY065 HEL1805 – 0905+1CTS 333 37

AY066 CTS1135 – 1510HEL 333 14



Helsinki – Tokyo Narita Additional service to be operated during Olympics, from 20JUL20 to 24JUL20 and from 09AUG20 to 11AUG20 (HEL departure)

AY071 HEL1645 – 0805+1NRT 359

AY072 NRT0950 – 1350HEL 359



Previously reported, the oneWorld carrier will move 1 of 2 daily Tokyo Narita service to Tokyo Haneda, operated by A350-900XWB.