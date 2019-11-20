China Southern in recent schedule update plans aircraft changes for Guangzhou – Christchurch service, as the airline schedules Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, instead of 787-9. The 777 is scheduled to operate daily, from 11JAN20 to 14FEB20.
CZ617 CAN0050 – 1720CHC 77W D
CZ618 CHC2230 – 0530+1CAN 77W D
China Southern 1Q20 Christchurch aircraft changes
Posted
China Southern in recent schedule update plans aircraft changes for Guangzhou – Christchurch service, as the airline schedules Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, instead of 787-9. The 777 is scheduled to operate daily, from 11JAN20 to 14FEB20.