Turkish Airlines expands Manchester capacity in S20

Turkish Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes for Istanbul – Manchester service, for summer 2020 season. The airline previously filed 3 of 14 weekly flights operated by A330 (1 weekly -200 and 2 weekly -300), however this has been modified. From 29MAR20, 1 of 2 daily service will be operated by Airbus A330-200, replacing A321.



TK1993 IST0730 – 0945MAN 321 x247

TK1993 IST0735 – 0945MAN 332 247

TK1995 IST1305 – 1515MAN 332 x247

TK1995 IST1305 – 1515MAN 32B 247



TK1994 MAN1040 – 1650IST 321 x247

TK1994 MAN1115 – 1720IST 332 247

TK1996 MAN1610 – 2220IST 32B 247

TK1996 MAN1645 – 2250IST 332 x247