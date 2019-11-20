Hainan Airlines adds Shenzhen – Phu Quoc service from late-Dec 2019

Hainan Airlines from late-December 2019 to offer new Vietnam service from Shenzhen, as the airline schedules Shenzhen – Phu Quoc nonstop flight. This route was previously operated by Donghai Airlines until first-half of summer 2018.



Hainan will operate this route twice weekly with Boeing 737-800, from 24DEC19.



HU7913 SZX1720 – 1910PQC 738 26

HU7914 PQC2010 – 0005+1SZX 738 26