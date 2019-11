JAL S20 Tokyo – Honolulu service changes

JAL on Wednesday (20NOV19) opened reservation for Tokyo Haneda – Honolulu route, set to resume on 28MAR20 from Honolulu, 29MAR20 from Tokyo Haneda. The oneWorld carrier previously operated this route until 1978 prior moving operation to Tokyo Narita.



Boeing 787-9 aircraft will operate 2 daily flights, subject to Government Approval.



JL074 HND2100 – 0920HNL 789 D

JL072 HND2155 – 1015HNL 789 D



JL073 HNL1205 – 1550+1HND 789 D

JL071 HNL1545 – 1930+1HND 789 D



JAL’s existing 4 daily Tokyo Narita – Honolulu service will be reduced from 4 to 2 daily. Separately, JL784/783 will switch from 767 to 777-200ER from the same date.