InterJet resumes Cancun – Miami service in 2Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Mexican low-cost carrier InterJet in April 2020 plans to resume Cancun – Miami route, previously served until February 2017. From 01APR20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly. It previously operated this route with Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 aircraft.

4O860 CUN0945 – 1225MIA 320 x246
4O861 MIA1325 – 1415CUN 320 x246

The route development forum for the Americas
Indianapolis, Indiana  4 - 6 February 2020

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.