Mexican low-cost carrier InterJet in April 2020 plans to resume Cancun – Miami route, previously served until February 2017. From 01APR20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly. It previously operated this route with Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100 aircraft.
4O860 CUN0945 – 1225MIA 320 x246
4O861 MIA1325 – 1415CUN 320 x246
InterJet resumes Cancun – Miami service in 2Q20
