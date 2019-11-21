El Al Israel Airlines in February 2020 plans to operate Tel Aviv – Phuket charter flight, as the airline’s schedule appeared in the week of 17NOV19’s OAG schedules update. Following schedule is based on schedule listing.
LY081 TLV2140 – 1355+1HKT 789 11FEB20
LY084 HKT1740 – 0010+1TLV 772 16FEB20
El Al files Phuket charter schedule in Feb 2020
Posted
El Al Israel Airlines in February 2020 plans to operate Tel Aviv – Phuket charter flight, as the airline’s schedule appeared in the week of 17NOV19’s OAG schedules update. Following schedule is based on schedule listing.