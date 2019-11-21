Iberia in late-December 2019 plans one-time A330-200 aircraft service on Madrid – Geneva route, instead of the usual narrow-body aircraft service. Based on schedule listing, the A330-200 is scheduled to operate one round-trip flight on 20DEC19.
IB3486 MAD1600 – 1800GVA 332 20DEC19
IB3493 GVA1930 – 2135MAD 332 20DEC19
Iberia schedules one-time A330 Geneva service in Dec 2019
