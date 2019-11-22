Cabo Verde Airlines maintains Praia – Boston service from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Cabo Verde Airlines in recent schedule update has filed changes for service to Boston, as the airline maintains 1 weekly Praia – Boston route, on/after 09DEC19. The airline previously planned to shift Praia – Boston to its new Ilha do Sal – Boston route, however the airline will now operate 1 weekly flight each from both Praia and Ilha do Sal.

From 14DEC19, departure from Praia will shift from Mondays to Saturdays.

VR690 RAI0300 – 0710BOS 752 6
VR691 BOS1540 – 0310+1RAI 752 2

