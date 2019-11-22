South African Airways starting this weekend is adjusting Johannesburg – Hong Kong route, as the airline temporary suspends this route. SAA currently operates this route with Airbus A340-300 aircraft, 4 times weekly. From Johannesburg will be suspended from 23NOV19 to 14DEC19.
SA286 JNB1650 – 1150+1HKG 343 x357
SA287 HKG2350 – 0710+JNB 343 x146
South African temporary reduces Hong Kong service in Nov/Dec 2019
