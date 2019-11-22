Air India this week adjusted its inventory for Mumbai – Hong Kong route. Based on latest adjustment, the Star Alliance carrier has closed reservation for travel from 21JAN20 to 28MAR20. Planned 1 daily Boeing 787-8 service is now scheduled to commence on 29MAR20.
AI316 BOM0820 – 1635HKG 788 D
AI311 HKG1800 – 2150BOM 788 D
Air India delays Mumbai – Hong Kong to late-March 2020
