American increases Caribbean / Mexico summer service in 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

American Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to increase service on various routes to the Caribbean and Mexico, scheduled until mid-August 2020. Planned increase as follows.

Charlotte – Montego Bay eff 04JUN20 Increase from 3 to 4 daily
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Cancun eff 04JUN20 Increase from 6 to 7 daily
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Los Cabos eff 04JUN20 Increase from 4 to 5 daily
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Providenciales eff 04JUN20 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly
New York JFK – Cancun eff 04JUN20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily