Hainan Airlines adds Chongqing – Budapest service from late-Dec 2019

Hainan Airlines today (22NOV19) opened reservation for its planned service resumption to Hungary, as the airline schedules Chongqing – Budapest nonstop service. From 27DEC19, Boeing 787-9 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.
HU791 CKG0140 – 0530BUD 789 15
HU792 BUD1240 – 0500+1CKG 789 15
