Caribbean Airlines revises Kingston – Grand Cayman launch to mid-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Caribbean Airlines in recent inventory changes revised planned service resumption on Kingston – Grand Cayman route. Originally set to resume on 29OCT19, the airline now schedules to operate this route from 17DEC19. Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.

BW009 KIN0940 – 1050GCM 738 6
BW005 KIN1125 – 1235GCM 738 2

BW008 GCM1150 – 1255KIN 738 6
BW004 GCM1330 – 1435KIN 738 2

Air Jamaica previously operated this route until February 2009.

